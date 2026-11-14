New Berlin’s electrical and tower work is hopping right now. If you’ve got trade skills (or want to grow them), there are several solid union and full-time paths open.

Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc.

Pieper Electric, Inc. Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Support licensed electricians with material handling, basic wiring, pulling cable, bending conduit, and installing lighting and electrical components. Good fit if you like hands-on work and want to build your electrical skills on real job sites.

Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc. (PPC Partners)

Pieper Electric, Inc. (PPC Partners) Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Lead detailed electrical estimates from blueprints and specs, handle quantity take-offs, and mentor junior estimators. This role is for someone with 8+ years of electrical estimating who likes owning the bid process and improving systems and workflows.

Employer: PPC Partners Inc. / Pieper Electric

PPC Partners Inc. / Pieper Electric Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Journeyman-level role doing install, maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair of electrical systems while operating a company service vehicle. Requires a valid Wisconsin journeyman license, clean driving record, and comfort working directly with customers on service calls.

Employer: PPC Partners Inc. – Branch 2 Wireless Construction

PPC Partners Inc. – Branch 2 Wireless Construction Location: Based in New Berlin, WI; travel across WI & Upper MI

Type: Full-time, Union

Journeyman Electrician role doing cellular site grounding, installing cellular equipment, multi-gang services, and in-building work. Expect weekly travel with per diem, union membership, and strong growth potential if you like fast-paced field work and different crews.

Employer: PPC Partners Inc. / Pieper Electric

PPC Partners Inc. / Pieper Electric Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time, Union

Climb and work on towers as part of IBEW Local 494, with OSHA 10 required at hire and OSHA 30 + NWSA TT-1 after. Union role with paid vacation, holidays, and 401(k) through the local; you’ll need to be physically fit, able to lift 75 lbs, and pass a drug screen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.