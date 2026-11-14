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📣 New Berlin, WI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings Up to $100K
New Berlin is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from hands-on local work to data-heavy strategy jobs. If you’re ready to level up your career, these three openings are worth a look.
Residential Landscape Salesperson / Designer
- Employer: Trees on the Move
- Location: New Berlin, WI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonuses and company vehicle)
Blend sales, design, and project management to create high-end residential landscapes. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in landscape design/sales, enjoy meeting clients, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a company vehicle.
Pricing and Revenue Manager
- Employer: ABB
- Location: New Berlin, WI (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (salaried with full corporate benefits)
Lead pricing strategy and revenue analytics for ABB’s Motion Drive Products business. Great fit if you have 8+ years in data/analytics or pricing, love working with big datasets and tools like Power BI/Tableau, and want a role that partners closely with sales, finance, and product.
Strategic Placement Specialist
- Employer: Acrisure
- Location: New Berlin, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 base
Own the new business and renewal process for commercial insurance accounts, from exposure analysis to negotiating coverage and building proposals. Good match if you have 3–5 years insurance experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits plus room to grow inside a fast-growing fintech/insurance company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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