New Berlin is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from hands-on local work to data-heavy strategy jobs. If you’re ready to level up your career, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Trees on the Move

Trees on the Move Location: New Berlin, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonuses and company vehicle)

Blend sales, design, and project management to create high-end residential landscapes. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in landscape design/sales, enjoy meeting clients, and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a company vehicle.

Employer: ABB

Location: New Berlin, WI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (salaried with full corporate benefits)

Lead pricing strategy and revenue analytics for ABB’s Motion Drive Products business. Great fit if you have 8+ years in data/analytics or pricing, love working with big datasets and tools like Power BI/Tableau, and want a role that partners closely with sales, finance, and product.

Employer: Acrisure

Location: New Berlin, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 base

Own the new business and renewal process for commercial insurance accounts, from exposure analysis to negotiating coverage and building proposals. Good match if you have 3–5 years insurance experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits plus room to grow inside a fast-growing fintech/insurance company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.