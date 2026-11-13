New Berlin has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping spaces clean and welcoming.

Employer: Sumitomo Electric Carbide Manufacturing, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Carbide Manufacturing, Inc. Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34 – $46 per hour + benefits

Commercial/industrial HVAC role in a well-lit, climate-controlled plant. You’ll handle preventative maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs on rooftop units and chillers, plus climate and ventilation controls across the facility. EPA Section 608 Universal Certification is required, and you’ll get strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Sumitomo Electric Carbide Manufacturing, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Carbide Manufacturing, Inc. Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $45 per hour + $2,000 hiring bonus

Hands-on role keeping CNC machines and production equipment running smoothly in a precision manufacturing shop. You’ll troubleshoot mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic issues, and may train less experienced staff. Comes with a $2,000 hiring bonus, strong insurance, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Castle Senior Living – The Grand Hills Castle

Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Housekeeping role in a senior living community where you help keep apartments and common areas clean, safe, and welcoming. Good fit if you like working independently, staying active, and building relationships with residents. Offers paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match, insurance options, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.