New Berlin’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with solid accounting and credit skills. If you’ve got a few years of experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LANDMARK CREDIT UNION

LANDMARK CREDIT UNION Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with commercial lenders to manage business loan portfolios, handle underwriting, and complete annual reviews and renewals. This role is a good fit if you have 6+ years in commercial credit analysis, strong financial/credit skills, and like being the go-to expert for C&I and CRE lending.

(Duplicate listing also at: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4490052071)

Employer: IEWC

Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-visibility role supporting corporate accounting and manufacturing/distribution operations. You’ll manage the corporate ledger, help with financial statements, support audits and tax work, and partner with plant and distribution teams on costing, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 4–5 years of accounting/finance experience, a Bachelor’s in accounting, strong Excel and US GAAP skills, and enjoy being out in the operations, not just behind a desk.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.