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🍽️ New Berlin Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
New Berlin has some fun, people-focused jobs open right now, especially if you like fast-paced shifts and talking with guests.
Here are a few solid options in food, hospitality, and beauty to check out this week.
Restaurant Bartender, PT – Ridge Cinema
- Employer: Ridge Cinema (Marcus Theatres)
- Location: New Berlin, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix drinks in a full bar inside the movie theater and help guests enjoy their night out. Perks include free movies, premium holiday pay, flexible or set schedules, paid uniforms, and benefits for those averaging 30+ hours.
Concessions Attendant, PT – Ridge Cinema
- Employer: Ridge Cinema (Marcus Theatres)
- Location: New Berlin, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Starting Pay: Not specified
Work the concession stand selling snacks and drinks, running the register, and keeping the area clean and stocked. Good fit if you like a busy, team-based environment and talking with guests while they grab popcorn.
Assistant Hair Stylist
- Employer: Not listed (salon suite with owner/lead stylist)
- Location: New Berlin, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
Support a master stylist with shampoos, blow-dries, color mixing, extensions, and salon cleanup while you build your own clientele on commission. Comes with paid training, mentorship, flexible schedule, tools provided, and growth opportunities. Cosmetology license required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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