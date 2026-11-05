🔧 New Berlin Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Berlin has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring in and around New Berlin, WI.

Employer: Elizabeth Residence

Elizabeth Residence Location: New Berlin, WI (in person)

New Berlin, WI (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, paid time off, referral program

You’ll handle laundry for residents, help with light housekeeping, restock rooms and common areas, and sometimes assist in the dining room with meals and cleanup. Good fit if you’re dependable, like helping seniors, and want a steady part-time role with some benefits.

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental Location: Route in Milwaukee area, reports to Milwaukee/New Berlin, WI office

Route in Milwaukee area, reports to office Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour + uncapped bonuses

Benefits: Company vehicle and gas card, company iPhone, overtime potential, paid training, health/dental/vision, pet and life insurance, 401(k) with match up to 4%, paid holidays and PTO, annual incentive trip

You’ll run a daily route solving customer pest issues, working outdoors and on the road, and using a company truck you can take home. Great if you already have (or can get) a commercial pest license, like working independently, and want strong bonus potential and benefits.

Employer: Programmed Cleaning Inc.

Programmed Cleaning Inc. Location: Based in New Berlin, WI; projects across the Milwaukee region

Based in New Berlin, WI; projects across the Milwaukee region Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM , plus occasional mornings)

(Mon–Fri, , plus occasional mornings) Pay: Not listed

This dual role mixes deep floor work (stripping, waxing, buffing, carpet extraction) with general office cleaning. Ideal if you have floor-care experience, don’t mind moving furniture, can work some evenings (and occasional mornings), and want steady hours with a long-established local cleaning company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t as easy to find.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.