🏭 New Berlin Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On & Leadership Roles

New Berlin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from the shop floor to engineering and supervision. If you like building real products and improving how work gets done, these are worth a look.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: New Berlin, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support process improvements for ABB’s Motion – System Drives production lines, focusing on safety, quality, lean manufacturing, and automation (robots, vision systems, AGVs). Great fit if you have 3+ years in industrial/manufacturing/operations, know ERP (SAP a plus), and want to work on high-impact projects in a global company.

Employer: Lincoln Industries of Wisconsin

Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cleaning, de-burring, grinding, and polishing metal parts using hand tools and powered equipment. Good match if you have a high school diploma and some related experience, don’t mind physical work, and want a steady production job with clear production goals.

Employer: Felss Rotaform

Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a fast-paced shop floor: assign work, keep schedules on track, coach operators, and keep quality and safety tight using ERP tools. Ideal if you have 3+ years in a supervisory role, manufacturing experience, and are comfortable with CNC environments, ERP systems, and basic measuring tools.

Employer: TekShapers

Location: New Berlin, WI (onsite)

Type: Long-term contract

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour

Engineer and improve warehouse operations across receiving, kitting, picking, packing, and shipping. You’ll build labor standards, optimize layouts, lead Lean/Kaizen and 5S, and create KPI dashboards. Best for someone with a relevant bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in industrial engineering/warehouse/continuous improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.