New Bedford has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and offer steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Seven Hills Foundation

Seven Hills Foundation Location: New Bedford, MA

Type: Full-time (overnights, Wed–Sat 11:00pm–9:00am )

(overnights, Wed–Sat ) Pay: $21.50–$25.50/hour (awake), $17.50/hour (asleep)

Support adults in a residential home overnight while helping them build independence and stay safe. Strong benefits for full-time staff (health insurance, retirement match, tuition help, generous PTO) and extra pay for certain locations and MAP certification.

Employer: Kennedy-Donovan Center

Location: New Bedford, MA (travel across Central & Southeast MA)

Type: Full-time (may also be offered part-time)

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate and monitor Shared Living placements so adults can live safely in family-style homes. Mix of home visits, ISP meetings, training caregivers, and crisis support—good fit if you like being on the road, problem-solving, and working independently.

Employer: Cooperative Production Inc

Location: New Bedford, MA

Type: Per diem (flexible hours, listed as full-time on posting)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help adults with developmental disabilities and brain injuries build daily living skills and confidence. Flexible per diem schedule, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities—good if you need hours that fit around other work or school.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.