🏥 New Bedford healthcare jobs with multiple RN & pharmacy roles

New Bedford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially in pharmacy and nursing. If you’re licensed and ready to work in person, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Pharmahealth Pharmacy

Pharmahealth Pharmacy Location: New Bedford, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $60–$65 per hour

Family-owned community pharmacy where you oversee daily operations, supervise techs, manage inventory, and ensure safe, accurate dispensing. Good fit if you like direct patient care and want paid vacation, health insurance, and a flexible schedule in a local setting.

Employer: Pharmahealth Pharmacy

Pharmahealth Pharmacy Location: New Bedford, MA 02740 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Support pharmacists with filling scripts, inventory, and customer service in a fast-paced retail setting. Requires CPhT license and national certification, offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and is open to techs without a lot of prior experience.

Employer: Elwyn

Location: New Bedford, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Community-based RN role working with adults with complex mental health and substance use needs. You’ll do assessments, crisis stabilization, med management, and mobile support as part of a multidisciplinary team, with PTO, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and career growth in a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: High Point & Affiliated Organizations

Program: Women’s Addiction Treatment Center (WATC)

Women’s Addiction Treatment Center (WATC) Location: New Bedford, MA

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week)

Full-time (35 hrs/week) Shift: 7pm–7am , every other weekend; 4, 8, or 12-hour schedule options

, every other weekend; 4, 8, or 12-hour schedule options Pay: $34–$52.50 per hour (depends on license/experience; plus shift differentials)

Overnight RN/LPN role helping women in recovery from substance use disorders in a mostly low-physical-demand setting. Offers a sign-on bonus, strong leave package, medical/dental/vision, 403(b), CEU/education days, and chances to train as a counselor or recovery coach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.