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🏥 New Bedford healthcare jobs with multiple RN & pharmacy roles
New Bedford’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially in pharmacy and nursing. If you’re licensed and ready to work in person, there are several solid options here.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Pharmahealth Pharmacy
- Location: New Bedford, MA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $60–$65 per hour
Family-owned community pharmacy where you oversee daily operations, supervise techs, manage inventory, and ensure safe, accurate dispensing. Good fit if you like direct patient care and want paid vacation, health insurance, and a flexible schedule in a local setting.
Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT)
- Employer: Pharmahealth Pharmacy
- Location: New Bedford, MA 02740 (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20–$22 per hour
Support pharmacists with filling scripts, inventory, and customer service in a fast-paced retail setting. Requires CPhT license and national certification, offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and is open to techs without a lot of prior experience.
Registered Nurse – ACCS/Respite (Behavioral Health)
- Employer: Elwyn
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Community-based RN role working with adults with complex mental health and substance use needs. You’ll do assessments, crisis stabilization, med management, and mobile support as part of a multidisciplinary team, with PTO, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and career growth in a mission-driven nonprofit.
Registered Nurse or LPN – Overnight, Sign-On Bonus Eligible
- Employer: High Point & Affiliated Organizations
- Program: Women’s Addiction Treatment Center (WATC)
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week)
- Shift: 7pm–7am, every other weekend; 4, 8, or 12-hour schedule options
- Pay: $34–$52.50 per hour (depends on license/experience; plus shift differentials)
Overnight RN/LPN role helping women in recovery from substance use disorders in a mostly low-physical-demand setting. Offers a sign-on bonus, strong leave package, medical/dental/vision, 403(b), CEU/education days, and chances to train as a counselor or recovery coach.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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