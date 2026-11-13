New Baltimore’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to family practices to in-home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare (Harbor Oaks Hospital)

Acadia Healthcare (Harbor Oaks Hospital) Location: New Baltimore, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $7,500 sign-on bonus)

Lead the pediatric unit at New Baltimore’s main mental health and addiction treatment center. This role offers a challenging, rewarding environment, strong benefits (medical, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement), and the chance to guide nursing staff while still providing hands-on patient care.

Employer: Bay Area Family Physicians

Location: New Baltimore, MI

Type: Part-time (25–32 hrs/week)

Salary: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Join a busy 10-provider family practice doing general X-ray work with DR technology. The schedule is set up for work/life balance with an alternating 25/32-hour week and full open-to-close shifts on the days you work.

Employer: Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice

Location: New Baltimore, MI + nearby communities

Type: Full-time (3–5 days/week)

Salary: $107,500 – $130,000 per year (base, no negative accrual)

Provide in-home hospice and euthanasia care, averaging 3–4 visits per day so you have time to truly connect with families. This role comes with flexible schedules, strong benefits, CE support, mileage reimbursement, and 401(k) match, all within a vet-led organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.