🏥 New Baltimore MI Healthcare: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

New Baltimore’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned nurses and students in training. Here are a few solid roles hiring right in New Baltimore, MI.

Employer: Harbor Oaks Hospital (part of Acadia Healthcare )

Harbor Oaks Hospital (part of ) Location: New Baltimore, MI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Lead education for behavioral health staff at a major local mental health and addiction treatment center. This role is great for an experienced RN with behavioral health and inpatient psych background who enjoys teaching, onboarding new staff, and shaping clinical practice. Comes with competitive pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and career growth across 250+ locations.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: New Baltimore, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

Application window expected to close: 11/04/2027

Perfect for a 3rd year pharmacy student who wants real-world retail experience while finishing school. You’ll follow a structured training roadmap, support prescription processing, patient counseling (under pharmacist supervision), and may help with immunizations once licensed and trained. Includes access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits depending on hours.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.