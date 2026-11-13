Like the existing MoonBike (pictured), the utility model will have a top speed of about 40 km/h ©Envo Drive Systems

Envo Drive Systems' MoonBike electric snow bike definitely looks like it's a lot fun, but is it up for doing some actual work? Well, for any jobs it can't handle, a new utility version is on the way – and it'll pack double the motor power.

Just to recap, the existing model of the MoonBike has a top speed of 42 km/h (26 mph), its 3-kW motor puts out 170 Nm (125 lb- ft) of torque, and is powered by a quick-swappable 2.5-kWh lithium battery. One 4.5-hour charge of that battery, is claimed to be good for one hour of use in Sport mode, or 1.5 hours in Eco mode.

A heated battery box allows for use in temperatures down to -25 ºC (-13 ºF).

The existing recreational model of the MoonBike (pictured) is getting a burlier big brother ©Envo Drive Systems

The whole vehicle reportedly tips the scales at 87 kg (192 lb) and can handle a maximum rider weight of 120 kg (265 lb). It can climb slopes of up to 40 degrees, and make its way through powder snow up to a maximum depth of 30 cm (12 in).

The new heavier-duty utility model – "aimed at professional crews, harsh-weather operations and defense customers" – will have a 6-kW motor powered by two 2.8-kWh batteries, delivering an estimated runtime of two to six hours or a range of 30 to 70 km (19 to 43 miles).

A CAD image of the utility version of the MoonBike ©Envo Drive Systems

It will also be larger overall, including a relatively larger seat, plus it will feature a variety of attachments for performing "a wider range of professional work." The top speed will remain unchanged, at approximately 40 km/h.

We're told that it should be available in the winter of 2028 (Northern Hemisphere), priced around US$14,000 to $15,000. For reference, the existing model of the MoonBike – which will still also be available – sells for CA$11,999 (about US$8,417).

Source: Envo