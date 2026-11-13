WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) – The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ​national ground stop of all departing flights ‌on Friday “due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety” after the agency earlier reported serious air traffic ​control communications issues, according to Reuters . The announcement means flights ​in the air may land, but flights ⁠on the ground cannot take off. Shortly before ​the announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago ​due to air traffic control communications issues. The agency said, “All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further ​notice.” The FAA said international flights will ​be managed on a case-by-case basis. The FAA did not immediately ‌respond ⁠to a request for comment. Friday was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The other ​happened in ​January 2023, ⁠when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two ​hours. Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion to ​fix ⁠the FAA’s aging communications system, and on Friday the FAA and White House asked Congress for ⁠another $30.1 ​billion to address other ​issues.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing ​by Caitlin Webber, Franklin Paul and Rod NIckel