The Columbus Department of Neighborhoods, in partnership with Columbus Public Health’s Center for Innovation and the Columbus Police Department CPD will host the fourth 2026 session of the Ubuntu Conversation Series on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at James G. Jackson Academy, 1000 N Hague Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, from 5–7:30 P.M.

With the theme “Many Cultures, Shared Rights, One Columbus,” the conversation will bring together established civil rights organizations, New American communities, and longtime Columbus residents for an educational and community-building dialogue.

“It is aimed at exploring the nexus between civil rights and community building in Columbus and assessing how residents can better access educational and civil rights resources for increased community and public participation,” said Lindora Kolu Howard-Diawara, Community Relations Coordinator, New American Program & Administrative Coordinator.

“Featuring groups include Columbus Police Department, Columbus NAACP, League of Women Voters, Urban League and 311 Services.”

Registration link: Department of Neighborhoods Event Check-In Form

Support the New Americans magazine to continue serving our community with precise news that affects the New American, immigrant, and refugee community.https://paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=8LHFS78NRNJJY&source=url