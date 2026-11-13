By Okon Ekpenyong

The Columbus Fashion Week is underway, bringing a week of fashion, creativity, and local talent to Central Ohio. Running November 8–14, the event brings together designers, models, retailers, and fashion enthusiasts for a series of activities across the city.

The week kicked off Sunday with the High Fashion Tea Runway Show at Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph. Since then, the lineup has included Macy’s Destination Holiday Show, an Ohio State fashion luncheon, Recycled Runway, and other events connecting fashion with business, education, and philanthropy.

Columbus has a much bigger connection to fashion than some people may realize. The region is home to the headquarters of nationally recognized companies including Abercrombie & Fitch, Victoria’s Secret & Co., Express, DSW, Bath & Body Works and Eloquii. Its retail history also includes Lane Bryant and Justice.

But fashion here goes beyond major retail companies and clothing. It includes footwear, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and the creative professionals who bring those ideas to life. Columbus native designer Akili Cooper is among the local talent contributing to that fashion community.

On Wednesday, I attended the Recycled Runway at The Loom. The show featured a mix of styles, from vintage-inspired velvet dresses and floral prints to coordinated outfits, bold accessories, layered streetwear, and statement outerwear. The runway was full of color and personality, with the audience bringing its own energy to the evening.

There is still more to come. Tonight, Friday, November 13, the FWCurve Runway Show takes place at the Columbus Museum of Art from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday brings the 17th Annual Finale Runway Show at Prototype: The Experimental Museum, from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring Reynoldsburg-based designer Joan Madison.

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