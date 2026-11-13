Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel welcomed 19 members into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony in Columbus on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

“The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame gives us an opportunity to recognize the veterans whose service to Ohio did not end when their military service was complete. They brought the values they learned in uniform back to their communities and used them to make Ohio a stronger place,” said Governor DeWine.

“Their accomplishments have improved lives, strengthened communities, and set an example for future generations.”

“When you look at the men and women being inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, you are looking at the very best of what it means to lead,” said Lt. Governor Tressel.

“Their commitment to our country didn’t end when they took off their uniform. It was just the beginning of another chapter of remarkable service. It is a true privilege to celebrate their accomplishments, and we are grateful for the selfless examples they continue to set for all Ohioans.”

Hosted by the Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS), the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame honors individuals who served their country honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to serve their communities, state, and nation with distinction after discharge.

Members of the class of 2026 represent 13 Ohio counties and four branches of the United States Armed Forces – the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. This year’s class joins 1,014 Ohio veterans who have been inducted and represents all eras, branches of service, and walks of life.

“The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes veterans whose service did not end when they left the military,” said Maj. Gen. (U.S. Army, retired), John C. Harris Jr., director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

“Through their commitment, compassion, and leadership, these inductees continue to embody the values that strengthen communities across our state. It is an honor to welcome them into the Hall of Fame and celebrate the lasting difference they have made in the lives of others.”

“Every day, Ohio veterans continue serving our communities by making positive contributions and inspiring future generations,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio adjutant general.

“The 19 veterans inducted, including three Ohio National Guard members, are continuing to make Ohio a better place.”

The complete list of 2026 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Inductees follows:

David A. Babcock, Air Force, Clark

Christi S. Bartman, Air Force, Delaware

Janette C. Brown, Air Force, Mahoning

Ronald S. Clark, Army, Highland

Robert H. Doyle, Navy, Greene

Jeffrey R. Earley, Army, Franklin

J. Warren Keifer*, Army, Clark

Jacquelyn Kemp, Army, Franklin

Justin D. LeHew, Marine Corps, Putnam

Robert P. Madison, Army, Cuyahoga

Paul M. Moyer, Air Force, Greene

Jamie L. Paxton, Air Force, Lucas

Clifford E. Pinkney, Army, Cuyahoga

Gary “Doc” Rezabek, Army, Medina

Gregory A. Roseberry, Air Force, Jackson

Tim Spradlin, Air Force, Greene

Mark E. Storer, Army, Franklin

John W. Tepper, Army, Ross

Timothy E. Waechter, Army, Warren

* Posthumous Award

Bios for the class members and additional information on the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, including past inductees, can be found at OhioVets.gov.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992 by former Gov. George Voinovich to recognize the post-military achievements of outstanding Ohio veterans. Charter members include the six Ohio veterans who were elected President of the United States, as well as Medal of Honor recipients from Ohio. Honorees include astronauts, entrepreneurs, community leaders, safety officers, veteran advocates, and government officials.

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