Governor DeWine Expresses Full Confidence in Governor-Elect Amy Acton

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (Republican) has expressed “full confidence” in recently elected Ohio Governor Amy Acton (Democrat) in continuing from where he stopped.

“I have full confidence in future Governor Amy Acton as Ohio State governor. We all govern in the same way. They will start from where we left. It gives us stability as a state. That’s what I believe,” Govervor Mike DeWine told reporters at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Impact Ohio Post-General Election Conference at COSI in Columbus.

“Ohio State has been governed, whether Republican governors or Democrat governors, they have always governed the same way.”

In her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, Governor-elect Amy Acton has expressed appreciation to Governor DeWine saying that, “I am honored and proud of the work I did with Governor Mike Divine and his team. I look forward to continuing the work.”

The two prominent Ohioans have spoken after the election with Governor DeWine confirming to New Americans magazine that, “I did speak to future Governor Acton last night. We invited them over. Basically, Fran gave them on a tour of the governor’s residence. We had a nice conversation and discussed a few other things.”

Dr. Amy Acton, a physician, public health leader, and former Ohio health director, made history on Tuesday, November 3, by becoming the first woman elected governor of Ohio. Acton defeated Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I am so incredibly honored that I have earned your trust as Ohio Governor, and I want to thank all of you for your support and your love over the last 2 1/2 years, but especially over the last few weeks, it meant the world to me and my family, Dr. Amy Acton said at the watch party.

“This entire campaign has been a movement by and for the people. Because of your hard work Ohio has chosen unity and decency. The healing begins today. We must never give up on one another, this was a tough race, but the campaign is over, and I want to make something very clear to the people of Ohio, I will be a governor for all Ohio, for us.”

Amy Acton pledged, “my promise to Ohio, to those who voted for me and those who did not is that I will work with anyone and everyone as I always have to make life better for Ohioans.”

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislator to ensure a very smooth transition.”

Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced that 260 census tracts in Ohio have been named federal Opportunity Zones, creating stronger pathways to long-term investment and economic growth in more communities.

The Opportunity Zones 2.0 program, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, will provide federal tax incentives designed to encourage outside investments that support housing development, business expansion, job creation, and community revitalization.

All 260 census tracts nominated by the DeWine Administration recently received approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. A census tract is a small, geographically defined area established by the U.S. Census Bureau to collect and analyze population, housing, and economic data within a community.

“Every community in Ohio has something special to offer, and we want to make sure they have the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor DeWine. “Whether it’s bringing new life to a downtown, creating great-paying jobs, or building housing for more families, these Opportunity Zones will help attract investments that can make a real difference in the lives of Ohioans.”

Originally established in 2017, the federal Opportunity Zones program encourages private investment in economically distressed communities by providing tax benefits to eligible investors. Ohio’s first round of Opportunity Zones, designated in 2018, included 320 census tracts across 73 counties.

Under the permanent Opportunity Zones 2.0 framework enacted by Congress in 2025, states must redesignate eligible zones every 10 years. The newly designated zones will remain in effect through 2036.

The Department of Development received 951 nominations representing 515 of Ohio’s 1,040 eligible census tracts. From those submissions, which were provided through a statewide survey, 260 tracts were nominated for designation — including 96 in rural communities. All counties with an eligible tract received at least one nomination.

Additionally, 78 of the newly designated tracts were included in Ohio’s original Opportunity Zones program, building on previous growth efforts while expanding the program’s reach to additional communities.

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