New Albany’s power and infrastructure projects are booming, and that means strong demand for people who know land, permits, and big transmission lines. If you’re into right-of-way, siting, and stakeholder work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power (AEP) Location: New Albany, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,255 – $177,503

Posting closes: 11-22-2026 (job posting end date 11-23-2026)

Lead large electric transmission projects from concept to completion, pulling together siting, outreach, ROW, and environmental work across SOAR+E teams. Great fit if you have deep experience in transmission siting/ROW, can present to senior leaders and agencies, and like balancing community, regulatory, and technical needs.

Employer: American Electric Power (via ROWJOBS.com)

American Electric Power (via ROWJOBS.com) Location: New Albany, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,255 – $177,503

Posting closes: 11-22-2026 (job posting end date 11-23-2026)

Act as the project-level lead for major transmission projects, focusing on land rights, outreach, and environmental coordination. Ideal if you bring 7–10+ years in transmission ROW/real estate or related fields and want to manage complex, high-impact infrastructure work.

Employer: American Electric Power (via ROWJOBS.com)

American Electric Power (via ROWJOBS.com) Location: New Albany, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,255 – $177,503

Posting closes: 11-20-2026 (job posting end date 11-21-2026)

Senior-level ROW role where you guide project plans, budgets, and staff for major transmission lines and substations. You’ll mentor others, testify as an expert when needed, and keep complex ROW portfolios on time and on budget.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on levels and paths in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.