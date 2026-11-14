New Albany is busy and growing, and security teams are staffing up to keep local sites safe. If you like staying alert, helping people, and being out and about, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: New Albany, OH (interviews in Dublin, OH )

(interviews in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.68/hour , weekly pay

, Open Interviews: Mon–Fri, 1:00–4:00 PM, 545 Metro Place S, Suite 200, Dublin, OH 43017

Entry-level security officer roles with all shifts open; you’ll provide customer service, monitor sites, and follow safety procedures. Good fit if you’re observant, can stand/walk for long periods, and want career growth, referral bonuses, and steady hours (must work at least one weekend day).

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Wed & Sun, 1:00–9:00 PM

Patrol a technology-focused site, keep a visible presence, and respond calmly to incidents while offering friendly customer service. Great if you want a set 2-day schedule, have at least 6 months of security experience, and like the idea of claiming extra shifts, paid training, and access to a retirement savings plan and discount perks.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Not listed (mobile patrol role)

Not listed (mobile patrol role) Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Drive between properties to patrol, check for safety issues, and control access while supporting employees and visitors. Ideal if you like being on the move, can stay calm under pressure, and meet driver certification requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has many sites and often more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.