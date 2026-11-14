New Albany has some very sweet kittens hoping to grow up in safe, loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at New Albany Pet Rescue and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Albany Pet Rescue

Bonsai is a snowy white little boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, indoor home. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he grows.

👉 Meet Bonsai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Albany Pet Rescue

Juniper is a soft cream-colored girl with a gentle look and a lot of growing to do. She’ll thrive in a home that can offer toys, climbing spots, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Albany Pet Rescue

Fig is a bright orange boy with classic kitten charm. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Fig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: New Albany Pet Rescue

Hemlock is a sleek black kitten who will blossom with patient care and play. She’s ready for a family that can keep her safely indoors and help her feel secure.

👉 Meet Hemlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: New Albany Pet Rescue

Margeaux is a tiny black kitten with a budget-friendly adoption fee. She’s looking for a calm, caring home where she can grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Margeaux and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: New Albany Pet Rescue

Mariel is another lovely black baby who would love a safe indoor life. She’ll need kitten-proofed spaces, regular vet care, and lots of gentle handling.

👉 Meet Mariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Albany, OH and ready to add a kitten to your family, please reach out to New Albany Pet Rescue through the Adopt-a-Pet links above and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.