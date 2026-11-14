New Albany’s data center scene is booming, and IT pros are in demand. If you like hands-on work with servers, fiber, and networks, this week’s list is stacked for you.

Employer: HCLTech

HCLTech Location: New Albany, OH (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonuses + full benefits per posting)

Not listed (includes performance bonuses + full benefits per posting) Install and test copper and fiber cabling in commercial buildings and data centers. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years low-voltage experience and can handle physical work (ladders, 50–60 lbs).

Employer: STAFFWORXS

Location: New Albany, OH

Type: 12-month contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior role leading large-scale data center networks with BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VXLAN/EVPN and Cisco/Juniper/Arista gear. Aimed at folks with 10+ years network engineering and strong automation skills (Python, Ansible, APIs).

Employer: Sira Consulting, an Inc 5000 company

Location: New Albany, OH (Onsite)

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Note: Posting says USC and GC only

Posting says Hands-on role pulling Cat5e/Cat6/fiber, mounting racks, and testing lines in data centers. Great if you’ve got 1–3+ years low-voltage work and want focused cabling experience.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Full-time, shift work (24/7 ops)

Salary (New Albany): $29.00 – $52.00 per hour

Work on server rack installs, hardware break-fix, and network troubleshooting in AWS data centers. Needs 1+ year networking and Linux, plus ability to lift 40 lbs and work days/nights/weekends.

Employer: XChange Software Inc

Location: 1500 Beech Road, New Albany, OH 43054 (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Structured cabling role building the physical network layer for voice, video, and internet. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years telecom install work and are comfortable in tight spaces and on ladders.

Employer: Noblesoft Technologies Inc.

Location: New Albany, OH (In person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Level 2 cabling role with 3+ years experience, working with Cat5e/Cat6/Cat6a and fiber, plus racks, patch panels, and detailed documentation. Good step up if you’re already solid with low-voltage installs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.