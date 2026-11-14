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New Albany
💻 Multiple New Albany IT & Data Center Roles, Up to $52/hr
12 days ago
New Albany’s data center scene is booming, and IT pros are in demand. If you like hands-on work with servers, fiber, and networks, this week’s list is stacked for you.
Cable Technician (Structured Cabling)
- Employer: HCLTech
- Location: New Albany, OH (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonuses + full benefits per posting)
- Install and test copper and fiber cabling in commercial buildings and data centers. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years low-voltage experience and can handle physical work (ladders, 50–60 lbs).
Network Datacenter Lead
- Employer: STAFFWORXS
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Type: 12-month contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior role leading large-scale data center networks with BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VXLAN/EVPN and Cisco/Juniper/Arista gear. Aimed at folks with 10+ years network engineering and strong automation skills (Python, Ansible, APIs).
Structured Cabling Technician
- Employer: Sira Consulting, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: New Albany, OH (Onsite)
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
- Note: Posting says USC and GC only
- Hands-on role pulling Cat5e/Cat6/fiber, mounting racks, and testing lines in data centers. Great if you’ve got 1–3+ years low-voltage work and want focused cabling experience.
DCO Tech (Data Center Technician)
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Type: Full-time, shift work (24/7 ops)
- Salary (New Albany): $29.00 – $52.00 per hour
- Work on server rack installs, hardware break-fix, and network troubleshooting in AWS data centers. Needs 1+ year networking and Linux, plus ability to lift 40 lbs and work days/nights/weekends.
Cable Technician / Fiber Technician (Structured Cabling)
- Employer: XChange Software Inc
- Location: 1500 Beech Road, New Albany, OH 43054 (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Structured cabling role building the physical network layer for voice, video, and internet. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years telecom install work and are comfortable in tight spaces and on ladders.
Fiber Optic & Copper Cabling Technician – L2
- Employer: Noblesoft Technologies Inc.
- Location: New Albany, OH (In person)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week
- Level 2 cabling role with 3+ years experience, working with Cat5e/Cat6/Cat6a and fiber, plus racks, patch panels, and detailed documentation. Good step up if you’re already solid with low-voltage installs.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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