New Albany has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from data centers to distribution centers to evening cleaning work. If you like keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyrusOne

CyrusOne Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 24/7/365 data center environment, handling operations and maintenance for critical electrical, mechanical, and HVAC/R systems. This role is ideal if you have 5–7 years in data centers or building engineering and want higher-level responsibility with alarms, switching, and vendor coordination.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: New Albany, OH (distribution centers)

(distribution centers) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep a large distribution center running by maintaining conveyors, motors, forklifts, and building systems (lighting, electrical, plumbing). Good fit if you have electrical (AC/DC), conveyor, and equipment maintenance experience and like overnight work with strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Clean Team Inc.

Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 5:00–9:00 PM, ~8 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Simple, steady evening cleaning role in a commercial building: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, and restrooms. Great if you want extra income with a short, set schedule and already have some commercial cleaning experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.