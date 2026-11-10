🚚 New Albany, OH Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Albany’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names growing their warehouse and data center operations. Here are a couple of strong picks if you like keeping goods and gear moving smoothly.

Employer: Google

Google Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,000 – $196,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead logistics for Google’s data center hardware across the Americas. This role owns 3PL vendors, material flow, budgets, KPIs, and automation projects, and is a fit if you have 7+ years in logistics ops, strong data skills, and experience driving process improvements.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: New Albany, OH (customer site)

(customer site) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.26 – $30.76 per hour (bonus/incentive eligible)

Hands-on warehouse role where you manage inventory, stock rotation, and deliveries while working directly with on-site customers. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable lifting 25+ lbs, and want solid benefits with a large, stable Fortune 500 employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics hiring tends to move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.