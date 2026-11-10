undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 New Albany IT: Multiple Google Data Center Roles $100K+
New Albany’s data center scene is booming, and Google is leading the way. If you like hands-on tech work and big-scale cloud systems, these roles are worth a look.
Data Center Technician III, Cloud Services
- Employer: Google
- Location: New Albany, OH (100% onsite; multiple possible Google data center locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Hands-on role working on servers, networking gear, and Google’s Linux clusters in a large data center. Good fit if you have experience troubleshooting hardware/OS, know networking basics, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind shift work, nights, or weekends.
Data Center Technician III, Deployment Support
- Employer: Google
- Location: New Albany, OH (100% onsite; multiple possible Google data center locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Similar to the Cloud Services tech role, but focused on deployment and rollout of new data center infrastructure. Great if you like building things out, solving hardware issues, and working across teams in a fast-moving environment.
Data Center Operations Manager, CSCS Deployments
- Employer: Google
- Location: New Albany, OH (multiple possible Google data center locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,000 – $173,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead a team of data center technicians and own large-scale hardware deployments and operations. Best for folks with a technical background (Linux, networking, hardware) plus 2+ years managing technical teams and vendors in big data center or colocation environments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Google often lists similar roles together, and you can flag your preferred location.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.