💻 New Albany IT: Multiple Google Data Center Roles $100K+

New Albany’s data center scene is booming, and Google is leading the way. If you like hands-on tech work and big-scale cloud systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Google

Google Location: New Albany, OH (100% onsite; multiple possible Google data center locations)

(100% onsite; multiple possible Google data center locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Hands-on role working on servers, networking gear, and Google’s Linux clusters in a large data center. Good fit if you have experience troubleshooting hardware/OS, know networking basics, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind shift work, nights, or weekends.

Employer: Google

Google Location: New Albany, OH (100% onsite; multiple possible Google data center locations)

(100% onsite; multiple possible Google data center locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Similar to the Cloud Services tech role, but focused on deployment and rollout of new data center infrastructure. Great if you like building things out, solving hardware issues, and working across teams in a fast-moving environment.

Employer: Google

Google Location: New Albany, OH (multiple possible Google data center locations)

(multiple possible Google data center locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $173,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead a team of data center technicians and own large-scale hardware deployments and operations. Best for folks with a technical background (Linux, networking, hardware) plus 2+ years managing technical teams and vendors in big data center or colocation environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Google often lists similar roles together, and you can flag your preferred location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.