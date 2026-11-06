🏗️ New Albany Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

New Albany’s building boom is still going strong, and engineers are in demand. If you like complex projects and fast-paced sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: New Albany, OH (fully remote , permanent)

(fully , permanent) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $50.00/hour

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 19, 2026

Lead complex substation design work while mentoring junior designers. You’ll create 2D/3D drawings in MicroStation, manage ProjectWise documentation, and act as a subject matter expert on substation projects, with a full benefits package available.

Employer: Airswift

Airswift Location: New Albany, OH (onsite at a major semiconductor project)

(onsite at a major semiconductor project) Type: Full-time, 1-year contract

Openings: 3 roles across New Albany, OH; Chandler, AZ; Clay, NY

Support commissioning, startup, testing, and turnover of life safety systems (fire alarm, suppression, gas detection, smoke control) in a mission-critical semiconductor facility. Great fit if you have 5–8+ years commissioning experience and want hands-on work in a highly technical environment.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: New Albany, OH (onsite at AWS data centers)

(onsite at AWS data centers) Type: Full-time

Salary (New Albany): $96,000 – $166,300/year base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs, with comprehensive benefits

Join the onsite data center construction team, coordinating vendors, RFIs, change orders, and quality checks for AWS facilities. Ideal if you have data center or critical environment experience and want to own project workflows on large, high-impact builds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person with solid experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.