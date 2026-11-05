👔 New Albany Executive & Management: Multiple Roles $80K–$200K

New Albany’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially around construction, utilities, and data centers. If you’ve got project or program management chops, there are some strong offers on the table.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000 per year

Highlights: 100% company-paid benefits for you and your dependents, plus company truck, fuel card, 401(k), holiday pay, and tuition assistance. Lead large electrical construction projects (transmission, distribution, substations) from planning through completion, with full responsibility for budget, schedule, safety, and client satisfaction.

Employer: FlairX (direct hire with their client)

FlairX (direct hire with their client) Location: Hybrid remote – New Albany, OH 43054

Type: Other (direct-hire, PMO leadership)

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Highlights: Own programme governance and delivery for large, multi-site hyperscale data center programs. You’ll run planning, reporting, RAID logs, financial controls, and site readiness across multiple locations. Role is ideal if you have hands-on PMO experience with hyperscale data centers and enjoy building structure and dashboards for complex operations.

Employer: HITT Contracting Inc.

Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary (base range): $86,000 – $121,000 (range listed for VA; pay may vary by location)

(range listed for VA; pay may vary by location) Highlights: Beginner-level leadership role on mission critical commercial projects (think data centers and similar). You’ll help with budgets, RFPs, RFIs, schedules, owner reports, and closeout while learning the full project lifecycle. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in commercial construction and want a clear growth path with a major GC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.