🏥 New Albany Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Tech to RN Leader

New Albany’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on patient care and leadership roles, with both part-time and full-time options.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: New Albany, OH (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time (~26 hours/week)

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

This role supports the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive-thru, and handling inventory. Good fit if you like customer service, can stay on your feet, and want structured training plus access to dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: Wallick Communities

Location: New Albany, OH (regional role across senior living communities)

(regional role across senior living communities) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

This is a leadership role for an experienced RN (5+ years) overseeing nursing care and quality across multiple senior living communities, with up to 75% travel. You’ll mentor Directors of Care, lead clinical quality and compliance, and join a 100% employee-owned company with health, dental, vision (effective within ~2 weeks), PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

Employer: International SOS

Location: Near New Albany, OH (industrial client site)

(industrial client site) Salary: $35.00/hour

Type: Part-time / PRN, on-site

Work on an industrial site providing first aid and advanced life support, responding to emergencies, and helping with clinic-style care when not on calls. Ideal if you have 3+ years paramedic experience, OH Paramedic certification, ACLS & BLS, and want higher hourly pay with varied, hands-on emergency work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.