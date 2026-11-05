🔧 New Albany Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Albany’s data centers and facilities are growing fast, which means steady work for people who like hands-on, keep-it-running jobs. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000 per year

Lead a custodial team in a GMP (clean, regulated) environment, making sure safety, sanitation, and OSHA rules are followed. Good fit if you have some leadership or facilities/janitorial experience and want to step into a supervisor role with full benefits.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37.64–$65.91 per hour (base range for New Albany, OH)

Hands-on data center role keeping Amazon’s critical power, cooling, and safety systems running with 99.999% uptime. Great for someone with 2+ years of electrical/mechanical facilities experience who wants strong pay, big-company benefits, and doesn’t mind rotating shifts and some travel between sites.

Employer: Clean Facility

Location: New Albany, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00 per hour

Outdoor cleaner role keeping the grounds around large facilities neat and trash-free, Monday–Friday 12:00 PM–6:00 PM. Good if you like working outside, want steady afternoon hours, and prefer a simpler, physical job with paid time off and room to grow into lead roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers here often move fast when they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.