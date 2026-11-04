🏥 New Albany, OH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings

New Albany’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both experienced NPs and imaging pros. Here are a couple of strong full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: New Albany, OH (Work From Home within state/city)

Salary: $26.01 – $74.78/hour + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Application window expected to close: 11/09/2026

This is a senior non–patient-facing NP role focused on clinical advocacy, complex pharmacy and imaging cases, and provider-to-provider consults. You’ll work from home, act as a clinical liaison across teams, and use your advanced judgment to improve access to appropriate care—no retail, urgent care, or in-home visits.

Employer: Mount Carmel Health System (part of Trinity Health)

(part of Trinity Health) Location: New Albany, OH

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact range not listed) Type: Full-time, Day Shift

This role lets you work in both MRI and X-ray on day shift, with a $15,000 sign-on bonus, relocation help (if eligible), and benefits starting day one. Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered (or registry eligible) with an Ohio license and want strong PTO, tuition/pro development support, and a busy imaging environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.