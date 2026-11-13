New Albany’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both in hospital settings and private practice. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: New Albany, MS

Type: Other (Hospital, Med/Surg unit)

Other (Hospital, Med/Surg unit) Salary: Not listed

Provide direct and indirect patient care on a Med/Surg floor, using your critical thinking and nursing skills to support patients and families. You’ll work closely with physicians and a multidisciplinary team; RN license and BLS (within 14 days of hire) required.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: New Albany, MS

Type: Other (Hospital pharmacy)

Other (Hospital pharmacy) Salary: Not listed

Support the hospital pharmacy by preparing medications, stocking units, and helping manage inventory and automation. This role is great if you have CPHT certification, prior med distribution experience, and want hands-on hospital experience.

Employer: Sound Mind Psychiatry

Location: New Albany, MS (outpatient psychiatry office)

(outpatient psychiatry office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8am–5pm, Fridays off

Blend front-desk and clinical support: greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits, collect payments, and take vitals in a modern office setting. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a retirement plan for in-person work.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.