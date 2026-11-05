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New Albany

J's Place LLC joins Main Street partners

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfM4R_1GpeJzfV00

J's Place LLC has joined the New Albany Main Street Association as a new Main Street Partner. The business is located at 818 W. Bankhead, New Albany and can be reached at (662) 988-3537.

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Albany Main Street Association

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