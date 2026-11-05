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New Albany
Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting Nov. 8
7 days ago
Historic Downtown New Albany will host a Holiday Open House and Community Tree Lighting on Sunday, November 8. Shoppers can visit local stores from 1:00–5:00 PM, followed by the community Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 PM. More information: newalbanymainstreet.com/naholidays
This content is adapted from materials provided by New Albany Main Street Association
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