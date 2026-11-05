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New Albany

Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting Nov. 8

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYsgu_1GpeJbjJ00

Historic Downtown New Albany will host a Holiday Open House and Community Tree Lighting on Sunday, November 8. Shoppers can visit local stores from 1:00–5:00 PM, followed by the community Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 PM. More information: newalbanymainstreet.com/naholidays

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Albany Main Street Association

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