🏥 New Albany Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Leadership Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in New Albany, MS right now, especially for RNs who like variety, travel, and leadership paths.

Below are several solid options you can scan fast and click through if they fit your goals.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: New Albany, MS

Salary: Approx. $1,886 per week (estimated package)

(estimated package) Type: Travel / Full-time (13 weeks, 42 hrs/week, nights)

This Med-Surg travel contract is great if you want higher weekly pay and extra hours. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: New Albany, MS

Salary: Approx. $1,745 per week (estimated package)

(estimated package) Type: Travel / Full-time (12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)

Similar Med-Surg travel role with slightly fewer hours and a shorter 12-week contract, good if you want more flexibility. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day-one benefits, housing options, and travel/mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: New Albany, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time leadership

Lead a team of RNs, LPNs, and social workers handling care coordination, discharge planning, and utilization review. Ideal for an RN with 5+ years acute care and 2+ years case management who’s ready to own department performance, budgeting, quality, and staff development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.