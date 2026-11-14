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🐱 Sweet Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in New Albany
New Albany has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All are at New Albany Animal Control and Shelter and have a modest $60 adoption fee.
Sunflower
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Sunflower, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab (not the orange “Interested in this animal” Petango link).
👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wildflower
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Wildflower, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab (not the orange Petango link).
👉 Meet Wildflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meadow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Meadow, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.
👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blossom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Blossom, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.
👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scorpio
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (not a tiny kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Scorpio, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.
👉 Meet Scorpio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cashmere
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Cashmere, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.
👉 Meet Cashmere and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Burlap
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Burlap, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.
👉 Meet Burlap and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pico
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Pico, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.
👉 Meet Pico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fleece
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
To meet Fleece, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.
👉 Meet Fleece and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider one of these New Albany shelter cats. Call New Albany Animal Control and Shelter at (812) 948-5355 with any questions, and be sure to fill out the online application before you visit.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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