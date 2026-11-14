New Albany has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All are at New Albany Animal Control and Shelter and have a modest $60 adoption fee.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Sunflower, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab (not the orange “Interested in this animal” Petango link).

👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Wildflower, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab (not the orange Petango link).

👉 Meet Wildflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Meadow, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.

👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Blossom, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (not a tiny kitten)

Young (not a tiny kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Scorpio, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.

👉 Meet Scorpio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Cashmere, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.

👉 Meet Cashmere and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Burlap, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.

👉 Meet Burlap and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Pico, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.

👉 Meet Pico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter

Phone: (812) 948-5355

To meet Fleece, please complete the ADOPTION APPLICATION on the shelter’s website under the “Public Forms” tab.

👉 Meet Fleece and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider one of these New Albany shelter cats. Call New Albany Animal Control and Shelter at (812) 948-5355 with any questions, and be sure to fill out the online application before you visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.