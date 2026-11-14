📢 New 60-mile Monon South Trail taking shape in southern Indiana

A major new trail is coming together in southern Indiana, turning an old rail line into about 60 miles of recreational path running north from New Albany.

In New Albany, the Monon South Freedom Trail section:

Runs 1.46 miles through downtown , from Fairview Cemetery and Bank Street to the Ohio River Greenway at East 10th Street

through , from to the Is an asphalt, multi-use trail

Started construction in August 2025

Just held a ribbon cutting for the southern segment and groundbreaking for the northern segment

The project is backed by $4 million in READI funding plus support from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources trail grant program.

When finished, the Monon South Trail will be Indiana’s longest continuous recreational trail, linking five counties, eight towns and cities, and connecting to three more communities via the Ohio River Greenway.

Learn more about the broader READI investments at IndianaREADI.com.