New Albany has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a healthcare facility clean, safe, and welcoming for patients and staff. This role is all about daily cleaning tasks—dusting, mopping, disinfecting, and trash removal—in a busy care setting where your work really matters.

Employer: New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation (district facilities)

New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation (district facilities) Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $18.24–$19.34/hour (based on experience and education)

Keep school buildings clean, safe, and ready for students on the 3:00pm–11:30pm shift. This fully benefited role includes cleaning, light maintenance, event setup, and some outdoor work like snow and ice removal.

Employer: Kaiser Home Support Services / Liberty Place

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $45,760/year

Take care of multiple properties, from rental homes to an administrative campus. You’ll handle routine repairs, inspections, groundskeeping, and safety checks, with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and chances to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.