New Albany’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a starter job or a long‑term store career. Here are a few of the better local picks hiring today.

Employer: Cellular Sales (Verizon premier retail partner)

Location: New Albany, IN (greater Louisville area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $60,863/year, top 10% $96,553/year, plus up to $3,000 ramp‑up bonus

Performance-based sales role with paid training, strong commissions, and a clear path to grow your income. Closed on major holidays, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with Roth option, employee discounts, and extra performance incentives.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)

Pay: Starting $25.50/hour, $26.50/hour in year 2

Lead daily store operations, support and train your team, and help keep the store running smoothly. Comes with strong benefits for full-time staff, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana

Location: 375 Professional Court, New Albany, IN 47150

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11/hour

Flexible retail role where you can work as a cashier, donation attendant, or in backroom production and e‑commerce. No degree required, and even part‑time staff get perks like store discounts, wellness programs, and daily pay options.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.