New Albany has some solid options right now if you like working with kids, from hands-on classroom support to leading a whole high school.

Employer: New Albany–Floyd County Consolidated Schools

New Albany–Floyd County Consolidated Schools Location: New Albany, IN (Mount Tabor)

(Mount Tabor) Type: Full-time , school-year (6.5 hours/day, 180 days )

, school-year (6.5 hours/day, ) Pay: $17.15 – $18.25/hour (based on education and experience)

(based on education and experience) Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, sick and personal days

One-on-one aide for a medically fragile student, helping with learning, daily routines, and some personal care. Great fit if you’re patient, caring, and have an associate’s degree, college credits, or ParaPro experience and want steady school hours.

Employer: Awesome Sports and Camps

Location: New Albany, IN 47150

Type: Part-time , afternoons (about 12–20 hours/week )

, afternoons (about ) Pay: $13.50 – $14.50/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, optional Ally Health concierge medical, free membership in programs

Fun, active role leading sports, games, arts, and K–5 activities after school. Ideal if you’re 21+ with a valid driver’s license, love working with kids, and want a side job with paid training and a lively camp vibe.

Employer: New Albany–Floyd County Consolidated Schools

New Albany–Floyd County Consolidated Schools Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time, salaried (220 days)

Start Date: January 4, 2027

License: Must hold a Building Level Administrator License

Lead and support a high school with duties in scheduling, staff supervision, student discipline, testing, and school improvement. Good match for experienced educators (3+ years high school teaching) ready to move into or grow in administration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details open up a path you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.