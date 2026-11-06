📅 Free Barney Bright sculpture walking tour in downtown New Albany

Learn about the public art you walk past every day! Join Al Gorman from the Floyd County Carnegie Library Cultural Art Center for a free in-person walking tour of Barney Bright sculptures in downtown New Albany, Indiana.

You’ll start at the Floyd County Library – Central Branch, 180 W. Spring Street, then walk to see:

“The Search” (eleven life-sized figures) at the Central Branch

(eleven life-sized figures) at the Central Branch “Landscape” at Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring Street

at The former “Winged Man,” now an Underground Railroad Memorial behind 2nd Baptist Church

Gorman will share the history and stories behind each piece. If it rains, the program moves inside to the Central Branch Auditorium.

The tour is free, and registrations are appreciated.