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New Albany

📅 Adult book talk: Martyr! at New Albany Main Library

8 days ago
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📅 Adult book talk: Martyr! at New Albany Library

Love chatting about books? Join the library’s monthly #BookTalk to discuss Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar.

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 6:00–7:00pm (Eastern)
  • Location: Indiana Room, New Albany Main Library, Central Branch of the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring Street
  • Audience: Adults

You can:

  • Pick up a print copy of the book at the Upper Customer Service Desk, or
  • Download the eBook or audiobook from Libby.

The group will talk about the novel’s story of Cyrus Shams, a young poet dealing with family loss, Iranian history, and questions about who his mother really was.

Come ready to share your thoughts and hear what other readers think.

More Info: #BookTalk: Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar - ...

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