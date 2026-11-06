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New Albany
📅 Adult book talk: Martyr! at New Albany Main Library
8 days ago
📅 Adult book talk: Martyr! at New Albany Library
Love chatting about books? Join the library’s monthly #BookTalk to discuss Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 6:00–7:00pm (Eastern)
- Location: Indiana Room, New Albany Main Library, Central Branch of the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring Street
- Audience: Adults
You can:
- Pick up a print copy of the book at the Upper Customer Service Desk, or
- Download the eBook or audiobook from Libby.
The group will talk about the novel’s story of Cyrus Shams, a young poet dealing with family loss, Iranian history, and questions about who his mother really was.
Come ready to share your thoughts and hear what other readers think.
More Info: #BookTalk: Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar - ...
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