📅 Adult book talk: Martyr! at New Albany Main Library

📅 Adult book talk: Martyr! at New Albany Library

Love chatting about books? Join the library’s monthly #BookTalk to discuss Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 6:00–7:00pm (Eastern)

(Eastern) Location: Indiana Room , New Albany Main Library , Central Branch of the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring Street

, , Central Branch of the Floyd County Library, Audience: Adults

You can:

Pick up a print copy of the book at the Upper Customer Service Desk , or

of the book at the , or Download the eBook or audiobook from Libby.

The group will talk about the novel’s story of Cyrus Shams, a young poet dealing with family loss, Iranian history, and questions about who his mother really was.

Come ready to share your thoughts and hear what other readers think.