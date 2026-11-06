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🐱 Playful New Albany Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
New Albany has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home to grow up in. All of these babies are at New Albany Animal Control and Shelter and are looking for loving families.
Halloween
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
Halloween is a tiny brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair baby who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and learn what it means to be a beloved house cat. At her young age, she’s a great fit for families who want to help a kitten grow and learn.
👉 Meet Halloween and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
Sally is a fluffy Domestic Longhair baby with a mostly black coat. If you love brushing and pampering a longhaired cat, she could be a wonderful match for you.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maleficent
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Solid black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
Maleficent is a sleek, all-black Domestic Longhair kitten. She’s still very young and ready to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Maleficent and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coraline
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
- Phone: (812) 948-5355
Coraline is a charming black and white tuxedo baby with that classic “dressed up” look. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and learn good habits from the start.
👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near New Albany, IN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call New Albany Animal Control and Shelter at (812) 948-5355 to ask about these little ones, or click through to their listings to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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