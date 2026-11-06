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New Albany

🐱 Playful New Albany Kittens Ready to Join Your Family

8 days ago

New Albany has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home to grow up in. All of these babies are at New Albany Animal Control and Shelter and are looking for loving families.

Halloween

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bozXM_1GoNkAR300
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 948-5355

Halloween is a tiny brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair baby who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and learn what it means to be a beloved house cat. At her young age, she’s a great fit for families who want to help a kitten grow and learn.

👉 Meet Halloween and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSjMZ_1GoNkAR300
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 948-5355

Sally is a fluffy Domestic Longhair baby with a mostly black coat. If you love brushing and pampering a longhaired cat, she could be a wonderful match for you.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Maleficent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggeIL_1GoNkAR300
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Solid black
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 948-5355

Maleficent is a sleek, all-black Domestic Longhair kitten. She’s still very young and ready to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Maleficent and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Coraline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbpi2_1GoNkAR300
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: New Albany Animal Control and Shelter
  • Phone: (812) 948-5355

Coraline is a charming black and white tuxedo baby with that classic “dressed up” look. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Albany, IN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call New Albany Animal Control and Shelter at (812) 948-5355 to ask about these little ones, or click through to their listings to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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