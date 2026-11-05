🔧 New Albany Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Albany has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring in New Albany, IN:

Employer: Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International Location: New Albany, IN (manufacturing plant)

(manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle electrical repairs, equipment maintenance, and building/grounds work in a busy packaging plant. This role stands out for its strong benefits (401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 11 paid holidays, tuition help) and the chance to work with large, complex machinery if you have solid maintenance experience.

Employer: Integrated Service Solutions, LLC

Integrated Service Solutions, LLC Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Part-time (Saturday after 9 a.m., ~3 hours)

(Saturday after 9 a.m., ~3 hours) Pay: $60.00 per day

Short Saturday shifts doing basic cleaning, floor care, and restocking in commercial spaces. Good fit if you want extra weekend income, know your way around cleaning tools, and like quick, focused shifts.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services, LLC – Autumn Woods Health Campus

– Autumn Woods Health Campus Location: 2911 Green Valley Road, New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role focused on floor care and cleaning in a long-term care campus: sweeping, mopping, stripping/waxing, buffing, and carpet cleaning. Comes with weekly pay, regular raises, medical/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, and 401(k) match, plus support for tuition and student loans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; maintenance and cleaning roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.