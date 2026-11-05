🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in New Albany, IN

New Albany has a steady flow of retail and customer service openings right now, especially with big national brands that offer training and room to grow.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: New Albany, IN – 3706 Charlestown Rd

– 3706 Charlestown Rd Type: Part-time , evenings (weekdays + weekends)

, evenings (weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and chat with lots of customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) match, tuition help, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: New Albany, IN – 3601 Grant Line Rd

– 3601 Grant Line Rd Type: Full-time , days and evenings

, days and evenings Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the part-time role—cashiering, customer help, light food service, and general store upkeep—but with full-time hours and the same strong benefits package, including health insurance, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement. Good fit if you want steady hours and a clear path to advance.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $17.50 – $22.50 per hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the pharmacy window, and coach team members on great customer service. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.