🏥 New Albany IN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, ICU & Support Roles

New Albany’s hospital and long‑term care scene is busy right now, with options from bedside nursing to research and pharmacy. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services, LLC

Trilogy Health Services, LLC Location: Autumn Woods Health Campus, New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This leadership role supports the Director of Nursing in running the nursing department, staffing, quality programs, and survey prep in a long‑term care setting. Strong fit if you’re an RN with a passion for mentoring staff and want weekly pay, PTO, parental leave, and tuition/student loan support.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in a long‑term care/rehab setting, supervise CNAs and LPNs, and help residents reach their best level of health. Great for RNs who like a team‑based environment and want support if you’re coming in with an out‑of‑state compact license.

Employer: Iterative Health

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced Nurse Practitioner role in clinical research, working under a Principal Investigator on GI, cardiology, and related trials. Ideal if you have 3+ years of research experience, enjoy protocol‑driven work, and want to blend direct patient care with cutting‑edge studies.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN – Baptist Health Floyd

Location: 2D Neuro Unit, New Albany, IN

Type: PRN, Nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Care for adult neuro patients (stroke, seizures, TIAs, and more) on a Primary Stroke Center unit with self‑scheduling. Great if you’re an experienced RN/LPN wanting flexible PRN night shifts in a high‑acuity but supportive environment.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN – Baptist Health Floyd

Location: Cardiovascular ICU, New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time, Days (7am–7pm), 36 hrs/week, Benefit-eligible

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between hands‑on patient care and unit secretary tasks in a modern CVICU that cares for open‑heart and complex cardiac patients. Good entry point if you have BLS and some NA experience and want to grow in critical care.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN – Baptist Health Floyd

Location: Cardiovascular ICU, New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am), 36 hrs/week, Benefit-eligible

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus for experienced external RNs)

Provide full‑scope ICU care for open‑heart and complex cardiac patients using advanced devices like balloon pumps and Impellas. A strong fit for RNs who want high‑acuity cardiac experience, night shift differentials, and a sign‑on bonus.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN – Baptist Health Floyd

Location: Cardiovascular ICU, New Albany, IN

Type: Part-time, Nights (7pm–7am), 24 hrs/week, Benefit-eligible

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus for experienced external RNs)

Same advanced CVICU setting as the full‑time role, but with part‑time night hours. Great if you want to keep ICU skills sharp while balancing family, school, or another job.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN – Baptist Health Floyd

Location: 2BCE Intermediate (PCU), New Albany, IN

Type: Part-time, Nights (7pm–7am), 24 hrs/week, Benefit-eligible

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus for experienced applicants)

Work on a 34‑bed progressive care unit with a 4:1 nurse‑to‑patient ratio, caring for adults with complex medical needs. Good match if you like PCU‑level acuity, self‑scheduling, and a mix of experienced and new‑grad teammates.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Entry‑level or experienced pharmacy tech role with an earn‑while‑you‑learn apprenticeship that helps you get PTCB certified. Good if you want a patient‑facing job in retail pharmacy with training, discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits (with enough hours).

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN – Baptist Health Floyd

Location: Cardiovascular ICU, New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am), 36 hrs/week, Benefit-eligible

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses and keep the CVICU running smoothly with a mix of direct patient care and clerical work on night shift. Ideal if you have BLS and want to build a career in critical care while earning full‑time benefits.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN – Baptist Health Floyd

Location: Cardiovascular ICU, New Albany, IN

Type: Part-time, Nights (7pm–7am), 24 hrs/week, Benefit-eligible

Salary: Not listed

Part‑time night role in the same CVICU, perfect if you want hands‑on cardiac ICU experience without a full‑time schedule. Good stepping stone toward nursing school or other advanced roles.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in New Albany tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.