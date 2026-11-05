🏭 New Albany Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings, Up to $35/hr

New Albany’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Pay: $25–$35/hr DOE

Run CNC mills and lathes, read blueprints, and tweak G-code to make precision parts. This is a solid fit if you already have CNC setup/operation experience and want higher pay for skilled work on 3rd shift.

Employer: Toyoda Gosei Americas

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Day-shift production role in an auto-parts environment using Toyota Production System methods. You’ll keep parts moving, do visual checks, follow work instructions, and may rotate through areas like injection molding, paint, and assembly.

(Alternate posting of the same job on Indeed: view here)

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing spots in New Albany tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.