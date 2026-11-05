🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Around New Albany, IN

New Albany’s food and wellness scene is busy right now, from senior care dining to spa-style self-care. Here are a few solid local options if you like helping people feel their best.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services, LLC

Trilogy Health Services, LLC Location: New Albany, IN (The Villages at Historic SilverCrest, 1 Silvercrest Drive)

(The Villages at Historic SilverCrest, 1 Silvercrest Drive) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Help prepare and serve meals for residents in a long-term care community, keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and welcoming. This role is a good fit if you like routine, teamwork, and want strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, weekly pay with quarterly increases, 401(k) match, PTO, paid parental leave, and tuition & student loan assistance.

Employer: Michele's Salon & Spa

Location: New Albany, IN (5120 Charlestown Rd)

(5120 Charlestown Rd) Type: Commission-based / other

Commission-based / other Pay: $12.00 – $35.00 per hour (plus tips)

Provide full-service hair care—cuts, color, styling, and treatments—in a busy local salon. This is ideal if you have a cosmetology license, want flexible scheduling, paid time off, product/service discounts, and room to grow your client base.

Employer: Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave / Sukhino Express Wellness

Location: New Albany, IN (two Market St. locations)

(two Market St. locations) Type: Full-time or Part-time (12–38 hrs/week, evenings & weekends)

Full-time or Part-time (12–38 hrs/week, evenings & weekends) Pay: $12.00 – $16.00 per hour (plus tips and commissions)

Welcome guests, explain services like float therapy and halotherapy, handle check-ins, cleaning, and bookings in a calm, spa-like setting. Great if you love holistic wellness, are tech-comfortable, and want free services, discounts, primary healthcare coverage, and paid time off.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.