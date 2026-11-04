🏭 New Albany Manufacturing: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

New Albany’s plants are busy and hiring across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Padgett

Padgett Location: New Albany, IN (in person)

New Albany, IN (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $30.00 per hour

Run and set up press brake machines to bend and shape metal parts, read blueprints, and keep quality high. This is a physical job (lifting up to 80 lbs) with room to grow your skills, plus benefits like an employee assistance program and health savings account.

Employer: Sazerac

Location: New Albany, IN (onsite plant)

New Albany, IN (onsite plant) Type: Full-time, rotating 2-2-3 schedule, 6:45pm–7am

Lead the night shift processing team, making sure food safety, quality, and production goals are met for beverage products. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree or similar experience, strong analytical skills, and want to coach a team while working with batching, blending, and inventory.

Employer: SAMTEC, INC

Location: New Albany, IN

New Albany, IN Type: Full-time, exempt

3–5 year rotational program for an experienced quality or process engineer who wants to move into leadership. You’ll rotate through quality, operations, product development, and supply chain, driving ISO-based quality systems, continuous improvement, and customer/supplier quality projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.