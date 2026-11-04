🚌 New Albany Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

New Albany has some solid driving and field roles right now, from flexible side gigs to full-time careers with benefits.

Here are a few worth a look if you like being on the road or working outdoors.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour including tips and mileage reimbursement

Drive your own car, listen to your music, and earn cash tips every shift. Flexible scheduling (as little as 1 day a week), paid training, 50% employee discount, mileage reimbursement, and benefits like health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO for eligible team members.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: New Albany, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns. This role comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Broadband of Indiana, LLC

Location: New Albany, IN & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

A field role for an Aerial Lineman with a Class A CDL, installing and repairing aerial telecom cable. You’ll work outside, be home most evenings, and get health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off while building in-demand utility skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and requirements can be flexible, and it never hurts to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.