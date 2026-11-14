🚨 Man convicted for violent assault on elderly woman in Neversink

Sullivan County District Attorney Brian P. Conaty has announced the conviction of Steven Schmitz, 32, of Neversink, NY, for Assault in the Second Degree.

On September 3, 2025, around 1:00 p.m., on Jan Drive in the Town of Neversink, Schmitz ran out of his mobile home and violently attacked a 75-year-old woman. He punched her in the face and chest, causing her to fall, then kicked her multiple times in the torso and legs. Her partner intervened and stopped the assault.

The next day, the victim sought medical care. Photos showed bruising to her chest, back, and left leg, and she also suffered a shoulder injury that still limits her daily activities.

After a bench trial before Sullivan County Supreme Court Justice Stephan G. Schick, Schmitz was found guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 11, 2026, and faces up to 7 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.