🍽️ Nevada, MO Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Nevada’s food scene is busy year-round, from campus dining to hospital kitchens and local grocery delis. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and serving people.

Employer: Cottey College

Cottey College Location: Nevada, MO

Salary: $15.50/hour

Type: Full-time, 9-month position

Schedule: Mostly 6:00 am – 3:00 pm, every other weekend, overtime for special events

You’ll support the AM Line Chef with cooking, food prep, and keeping the kitchen clean and up to Missouri food code standards. Good fit if you have some kitchen experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady daytime hours on a college campus.

Employer: Heartland Behavioral Health Services (UHS)

Location: Nevada, MO 64772

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Type: PRN / Weekends Only, In-person

Work in the dietary department doing meal prep, setting up trays, serving patients, and cleaning dishes and kitchen areas. This is a good option if you want weekend work with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Woods Supermarkets Inc.

Location: Nevada, MO

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Not listed (competitive pay mentioned) Type: Likely part-time or full-time, varies by store needs

Help run the bakery/deli area with food prep, stocking, and friendly customer service in a busy grocery store. You’ll get flexible hours, teammate discount, and a mix of customer-facing and hands-on work—great if you like staying active on the job.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.